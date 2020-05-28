Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client ADP: Reprise Des Vols Commerciaux À Paris-Orly Le 26 Juin Reuters • 28/05/2020 à 17:44









28 mai (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA : * REPRISE LE 26 JUIN 2020 DES VOLS COMMERCIAUX À PARIS-ORLY * LE GROUPE ADP ANNONCE LA REPRISE DES VOLS COMMERCIAUX DE PASSAGERS À L'AÉROPORT DE PARIS-ORLY DÈS LE VENDREDI 26 JUIN 2020 * LES OPÉRATIONS DÉBUTERONT PAR LE SECTEUR ORLY 3 * LA RÉOUVERTURE EFFECTIVE EST CONDITIONNÉE À LA LEVÉE DES PRINCIPALES RESTRICTIONS, D'ICI À LA MI-JUIN Texte original: https://bit.ly/36CEDwF Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ADP.PA (Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées ADP Euronext Paris -1.10%