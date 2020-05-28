Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
ADP: Reprise Des Vols Commerciaux À Paris-Orly Le 26 Juin
Reuters•28/05/2020 à 17:44
28 mai (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA :
* REPRISE LE 26 JUIN 2020 DES VOLS COMMERCIAUX À PARIS-ORLY
* LE GROUPE ADP ANNONCE LA REPRISE DES VOLS COMMERCIAUX DE PASSAGERS À L'AÉROPORT DE PARIS-ORLY DÈS LE VENDREDI 26 JUIN 2020
* LES OPÉRATIONS DÉBUTERONT PAR LE SECTEUR ORLY 3
* LA RÉOUVERTURE EFFECTIVE EST CONDITIONNÉE À LA LEVÉE DES PRINCIPALES RESTRICTIONS, D'ICI À LA MI-JUIN
Texte original: https://bit.ly/36CEDwF Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ADP.PA
(Gdansk Newsroom)
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-1.10%
