Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client ADP prend note de l'avis de l'ART, n'en partage ni les hyopthèses ni les conclusins Reuters • 27/02/2020 à 19:04









27 février (Reuters) - * ADP DIT PRENDRE NOTE DE L'AVIS DE L'ART SUR LE CMPC DONT IL NE PARTAGE NI LES HYPOTHÈSES NI LES CONCLUSIONS * ADP EST CONFIANT DANS SA CAPACITÉ À PRÉSERVER LA RENTABILITÉ DE LONG TERME ET SA STRATÉGIE INDUSTRIELLE * ADP CONSIDÈRE COMME SOLIDES LE MODÈLE ET LES HYPOTHÈSES DU DOSSIER PUBLIC DE CONSULTATION QUI SE FONDE SUR DES DONNÉES FINANCIÈRES

Valeurs associées ADP Euronext Paris -4.15%