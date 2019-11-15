Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
ADP-Le trafic d'Orly recule en oct., piste fermée, faillite d'Aigle Azur
Reuters•15/11/2019 à 17:58
15 novembre (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA : * EN OCTOBRE 2019, LE TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT EST EN BAISSE DE 1,1 % PAR RAPPORT AU MOIS D'OCTOBRE 2018 AVEC 9,3 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS ACCUEILLIS * QUELQUE 6,6 MILLIONS À PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE (+ 4,1 %) ET 2,6 MILLIONS À PARIS-ORLY (- 12,4 %) * LA BAISSE DU TRAFIC À ORLY EST LIÉE A LA FERMETURE POUR TRAVAUX DE LA PRINCIPALE PISTE AINSI QU'AUX EFFETS DE LA FAILLITE DE LA COMPAGNIE AIGLE AZUR Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ADP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
