 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
CAC 40
7 876,08
+0,96%
Indices
Chiffres-clés
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ABL Diagnostics will become VELADX's exclusive distributor in EMEA: a strategic alliance for a broader, integrated and automated molecular diagnostics offering
information fournie par Boursorama CP 29/07/2025 à 07:58

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with VELA Operations Singapore for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The agreement will become fully effective in January 2026, with a non-exclusive transition phase starting July 2025.


Technological synergy

This partnership also opens the door to strong technological synergies. ABL's kits and software solutions are being adapted for use on VELA's automated platforms, enabling laboratories to combine ABL’s scientific depth and flexibility with the automation power of VELA systems. This integration will help enhance customer satisfaction, simplify workflows, and accelerate time to results.

Valeurs associées

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
5,3000 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank