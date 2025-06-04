ABL Diagnostics to Present Breakthrough Scientific Data at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2025

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce its participation at the European Meeting on HIV Hepatitis 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from June 4 to 6, 2025. The company will unveil two new scientific posters showcasing cutting-edge innovations in viral genome analysis and HIV drug resistance detection.





Poster #39: Automated, Large-Scale and Secure Bioinformatics for Comprehensive Analysis of Viral Genomes Using MicrobiocheK®



This study highlights MicrobiocheK®, ABL's advanced bioinformatics platform engineered for complete genome analysis of key viral pathogens including HIV-1, RSV A/B, Hepatitis Delta, Influenza A/B, and SARS-CoV-2.



The results demonstrated the platform’s high scalability, rapid deployment, and accurate detection of subtypes and mutations, including SARS-CoV-2 and RSV clades, even across large datasets. Clinical reporting features provided actionable insights for healthcare professionals.



Poster #60: HIV-1 Drug Resistant Minority Mutations Detection Using the MGI DNBSEQ-E25 Next-Generation Sequencing Platform



This poster presents the first evaluation of the DNBSEQ-E25 (MGI) platform in detecting HIV-1 drug-resistant minority variants using DeepChek® HIV assays and QCMD reference samples.