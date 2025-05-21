 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
ABL Diagnostics Successfully Verifies DeepChek® Assays & Software on Illumina’s MiSeq™ i100 & MiSeqDx Platforms
information fournie par Boursorama CP 21/05/2025 à 08:00

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce the successful verification of its DeepChek® Assays and Software Suite on both the newly launched MiSeq™ i100 and the MiSeqDx™ platforms from Illumina. This milestone further expands the flexibility and compatibility of ABL Diagnostics’ cutting-edge microbiology genotyping solutions with the latest next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

The verification was conducted across several key microbiology applications with outstanding results, including—but not limited to—HIV drug resistance genotyping (DeepChek®-HIV), tuberculosis drug resistance profiling (DeepChek®-TB), and viral hepatitis genotyping (DeepChek®-HCV). All tests demonstrated high analytical performance, intuitive usability, and seamless integration within the broader DeepChek® ecosystem.

Crucially, the verification of DeepChek® assays and software on the MiSeqDx™ platform—Illumina’s CE-IVD-marked sequencing system—confers an additional regulatory and clinical dimension to the solution. When combined with ABL Diagnostics’ own CE-IVD-marked DeepChek® assays and software, this enables an integrated, fully compliant, end-to-end solution for clinical diagnostics. Laboratories can now benefit from a standardized and validated workflow, from sample preparation to sequencing and data interpretation, tailored for routine patient care applications.

