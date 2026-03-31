ABL Diagnostics strengthens the integration of its software ecosystem with Pro Santé Connect and consolidates its international technological positioning

Woippy (France), March 31 at 6:00 p.m. – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specializing in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces a strategic development with the integration of its bioinformatics analysis solutions into the French national authentication service Pro Santé Connect (PSC), the healthcare identity provider based on the OpenID Connect standard.



This development is fully aligned with the ongoing evolution of NADIS, the Company’s patient‑management software used in infectious disease departments, which is already connected to Pro Santé Connect in compliance with the PSC framework governing identification and secure access.



Mohamed Errafyqy, Head of Customer Experience & Service Excellence and DPO, stated: “NADIS already takes full advantage of secure authentication through Pro Santé Connect. Extending this approach to our other software solutions consolidates the homogeneity and robustness of our digital infrastructure, making daily operations easier for healthcare professionals while reinforcing security at every stage of the digital workflow.”