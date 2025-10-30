 Aller au contenu principal
ABL Diagnostics Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Université Grenoble Alpes and CHU Grenoble Alpes to Deliver a Robust and Comprehensive HCV Genotyping and Resistance Testing Solution
30/10/2025

Woippy, the 30th of October 2025 at 08.00 am CET – Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the strengthening of its long-term collaboration with Université Grenoble Alpes and the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Grenoble Alpes (CHU Grenoble Alpes). This enhanced partnership consolidates years of research and technological development to develop and provide a research-oriented NGS-based solution for HCV genotyping and resistance analysis for Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) genotyping and resistance testing.

This collaboration builds upon Grenoble’s pioneering work in HCV resistance analysis and enables ABL Diagnostics to license, industrialize, and make this research-use technology broadly available to laboratories for non-diagnostic applications. Together, the partners are now offering laboratories a highly validated and scalable set of DeepChek® HCV assays and bioinformatics software that provide unparalleled insight into viral diversity and drug resistance.

(...)

This partnership further reinforces ABL’s mission: to deliver innovative molecular solutions that empower clinicians, support personalized medicine, and advance research into viral infections and resistance mechanisms.
All products mentioned are for Research Use Only (RUO) and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

