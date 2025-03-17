ABL Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Riken Genesis to Expand Microbiology Genotyping in Japan

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Riken Genesis Co., Ltd. (https://www.rikengenesis.jp/en.html). Under this partnership, Riken Genesis will promote and commercialize ABLD’s DeepChek® and UltraGene molecular assays across laboratories in Japan, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.

Through this collaboration, Riken Genesis will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/20250220_UltraGene_Assays_Brochure_v4.pdf). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics’ mother company, (https://www.einpresswire.com/article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers), reinforcing Riken Genesis' position in molecular diagnostics.

Additionally, the exclusive distribution agreement includes the DeepChek® line of PCR assays and proprietary downstream analysis software systems, validated for use with both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.