ABL Diagnostics Showcases Disruptive Clinical Genotyping Scientific Communications at the European Meeting on HIV and Hepatitis (EMH) 2024

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is participating to the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis (AME) 2024 held in Barcelona.

ABL Diagnostics, alone and with partners, will showcase several disruptive scientific communications about the use of its products, how the NGS technology can enhance microbiology genotyping applications and increase efficiency of laboratories performing NGS:



- Advantageous Multiplex-NGS Approach for Identifying Whole Genome Respiratory Viruses (ABL Diagnostics & CH Toulon France)

- Simultaneous Multiplex Whole Genome Sequencing of HIV-1 and Influenza A/B viruses Using Nanopore Technology (ABL Diagnostics)

- Whole genome sequencing of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) using next-generation sequencing: A new tool to detect nucleotide variations and phylogenotyping (ABL Diagnostics)

- Pooling of microbiological samples to optimize testing: comparative analysis of three NGS platforms (ABL Diagnostics)

- MGI Sequencing to Identify HIV-1 Drug Resistance Mutations (ABL Diagnostics & Latvia MGI Tech SIA)



https://www.abldiagnostics.com/pr-emh-2024/