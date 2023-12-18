ABL DIAGNOSTICS INTRODUCING CRISPRCHEK - A NEW LINE OF ASSAYS USING THE CRISPR TECHNOLOGY

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce a major evolution of its research & development activities with the design of CRISPRChek, a new line of molecular assays using the disruptive CRISPR technology.



With the intent to produce kits able to compete with the currently adopted methods for DNA or RNA detection or quantification, ABL Diagnostics is investing in a new technology with the potential to achieve important milestones like ultra-high sensitivity, enhanced-multiplexing capacity, and the ability to operate with various detection systems (LAMP, RPA…).



Usually used for therapy genic applications, ABL Diagnostics ambitions adapting the CRISPR technology for microbiology diagnostics with the objectives to design, to manufacture, and to commercialize a broad range of applications, aligned with the portfolio of genotyping-through-sequencing tests (DeepChek®) already developed by the company. The first prototypes to be developed are targeting HIV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.