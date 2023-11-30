ABL DIAGNOSTICS EXPANDS ITS HIV GENOTYPING ASSAYS OFFERING

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce the expansion of its HIV genotyping menu of applications with the release of a new revolutionary assay, DeepChek® Assay HIV-1 Full PR/RT/INT Drug Resistance. The company keeps innovating and devoting maximal focus and investment in the field of HIV drug resistance testing with this new assay which targets, in a single PCR reaction, the protease, the reverse transcriptase and the integrase genes which are the key targets for assessing the level of resistance of the drugs currently prescribed for treating patients infected by the HIV-1 virus.



Analytical outcomes performed using both RNA and proviral DNA samples achieve excellent outcomes in terms of specificity and sensitivity (with a Limit of Detection (LOD) below 1000 copies/mL). This assay, currently available for Research Use Only (RUO), is a good candidate to go for IVDR marking. It would confer to virologists an efficient way to perform genotyping tests for naïve and treatment-experienced patients, for which targeting DNA becomes more and more critical.



Tested with different combinations of next generation sequencing (NGS) systems, the design of the assay, with one single PCR for covering the entire length of all genes, provides to laboratory great efficiency in terms of turnaround time and hands-on time.