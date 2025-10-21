ABL Diagnostics Expands Global Footprint with Additional Exclusive Distribution Partnerships in Cyprus and Montenegro

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional exclusive distribution partners to further expand the global reach of its DeepChek® solution.



- VARELAS S.A. Chemicals and Diagnostics will represent ABL Diagnostics as the exclusive distributor in Cyprus.

- ELTA 90 Medical Science DOO will serve as the exclusive distributor in Montenegro.



These additional partnerships are a key milestone in ABL Diagnostics’ mission to make advanced molecular diagnostics accessible worldwide. Both distributors bring extensive experience in clinical diagnostics and a strong commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with innovative solutions.



“We are delighted to welcome VARELAS S.A. and ELTA 90 Medical Science to our growing network of trusted partners,” said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. “Their expertise and local presence will help accelerate the adoption of our DeepChek® technology, empowering laboratories in Cyprus and Montenegro to perform accurate and efficient molecular analyses for infectious disease management.”