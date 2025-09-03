ABL Diagnostics Demonstrates Unique DeepChek® Technology Across All NGS Platforms in Breakthrough Study

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the results of a new peer-reviewed study published in LabMed (Martinez et al., 2025 - https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/labmed-02-00014.pdf) confirming the unparalleled interoperability and robustness of the company’s DeepChek® technology across all major next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.



The study compared four sequencing technologies —Illumina® iSeq100™ and MiSeq™, MGI® DNBSEQ-G400™, and Oxford Nanopore® MinION™— using clinical samples positive for HIV-1, HBV, HCV, SARS-CoV-2, and mycobacterium tuberculosis. Results demonstrated excellent concordance in detecting drug resistance mutations, validating DeepChek® as the only universal bioinformatics solution fully compatible with short-read and long-read NGS approaches.



“This work highlights the true universality of DeepChek®. Whether using Illumina®, MGI®, or Oxford Nanopore® sequencing, our software ensures accurate detection of both majority and minority resistance mutations,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Chief Scientific Officer at ABL Diagnostics. “This flexibility is critical for laboratories worldwide, allowing them to select the NGS platform that best suits their infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of reliability.”