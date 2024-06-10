ABL Diagnostics Deeply Involved to Support Fight Against RSV Infection

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce the involvement of its entire team to support fight against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Even if RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization. With the availability of new preventive therapies like a maternal vaccine (Abrysvo) and a mAb (Beyfortus), a reduction in medically attended lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children has been observed. It nevertheless required robust technologies to diagnose and precisely genotype infecting RSV viruses for optimal monitoring and epidemiological studies.

ABL Diagnostics, supports the fight against RSV infection through solutions combining PCR assay and a downstream analysis software intended to be used for an acute screening of RSV mutations. Its DeepChek Assay Whole Genome RSV Genotyping (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/products/deepchek-assay-rsv-genotyping/) is a Next Generation Sequencing Assay designed to target all relevant genes from the RSV virus and used to perform genotyping, polymorphisms characterization from upper respiratory specimens.