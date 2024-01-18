ABL Diagnostics announces the release of its DeepChek®-HPV Assay, to be used for Human Papillomavirus screening, genotyping, and discrimination through sequencing.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the release of its DeepChek®-HPV Assay for the screening, the genotyping, and the discrimination of the Human Papillomavirus (“HPV”). The assay uses an innovative design which allows laboratories to perform a reflex genotyping (Research Use Only) through Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) on positive samples, for further genetic evolution analysis, prevention and control, therapeutic regimen development, and other product development. It uses as an input the amplicons of a CE-IVD qPCR assay intended for HPV detection, distributed by ABL Diagnostics.

Validated on several NGS platforms, the solution integrates a CE IVD marked downstream analysis software accessible through secured Cloud or local installations, allowing a precise genotyping of the viruses and able to discriminate oncogenic versus non-oncogenic strains.

Through the DeepChek® technology, HPV processed samples can be pooled with other types of samples (like HIV, viral hepatitis…); this creates efficiency, reduces turnaround time and sequencing costs, and allows laboratories with high throughput to smoothly move to NGS technology.

The overall HPV testing market worldwide is estimated to US$2.2 Billion in 2021 with a forecasted market value or US$15 Billion in 2032.