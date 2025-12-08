ABL Diagnostics and Riken Genesis: Update on the 2025 Collaboration Following Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Woippy, the 8th of December 2025 at 08.00 am CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext listed company specializing in molecular diagnostics, provides an update on its collaboration with Riken Genesis Co., Ltd. in Japan. The exclusive distribution agreement signed in March 2025 has enabled the introduction of its UltraGene qPCR panels across Japanese microbiology laboratories.



Progress in 2025 for UltraGene syndromic qPCR panels:

Since the agreement took effect, Riken Genesis has initiated commercial deployments and customer evaluations of UltraGene Respiratory 21 and Respiratory 33.

In 2025, ABL and Riken Genesis also introduced expanded respiratory configurations - UltraGene Respiratory 22 and Respiratory 34 - integrating SARS CoV 2. Additional UltraGene panels currently promoted by Riken Genesis.



Laboratories have reported positive feedback regarding workflow integration and robustness during evaluations. ABL and Riken Genesis intend to continue supporting validations and training.



DeepChek® NGS genotyping: planned commercial introduction in 2026:

Preparatory activities for the DeepChek® NGS genotyping portfolio progressed in 2025. Subject to applicable regulatory pathways and commercial readiness, a Japan launch is planned for 2026.



The portfolio is supported by performance evaluations and peer-reviewed publications, covering research and diagnostic applications as permitted by local regulations.