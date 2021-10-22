ZCCM : ZCCM-IH_PRESS STATEMENT/MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
22 October, 2021
ZCCM-IH MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”) are referred to the public censure announcement issued by the LuSE and the ZCCM-IH press statement dated 21 October 2021.
Shareholders are informed that ZCCM-IH takes cognisance of the announcement and regrets the breach of the LUSE Listing Rules (“the Rules”). The company would like to assure its stakeholders that ZCCM-IH remains committed to adhering to the LUSE Listing rules and regulations, having disclosed the details of the cited matter in the Directors' Interim Unaudited Financial Results for ZCCM-IH and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) for the six months period ended 30th June 2021, issued on 7 October 2021, as the initial step in remedying the breach.
The action in question was not taken with the view to deliberately disregard the Rules but was necessitated by the urgent need to safeguard the strategic national asset.
Once again, ZCCM-IH regrets the unfortunate occurrence.
By Order of the Board
Chabby Chabala
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 October 2021
First Issued on 22 October 2021.
