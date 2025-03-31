 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
CAC 40
7 777,53
-1,75%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 777,53
-1,75%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ZCCM : ZCCM-IH- Cautionary Announcement _ Arbitration Proceedings _ March 2025 - PRESS
information fournie par Actusnews 31/03/2025 à 15:30

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Confidential Arbitration Proceedings between Trafigura Pte Limited ("Trafigura") and ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company")

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No 41 of 2016, as amended, and the Lusaka Securities Exchange (" LuSE ") Listings Requirements (the " Rules "), shareholders of ZCCM-IH and members of the investing public are informed that, pursuant to a guarantee signed by ZCCM-IH's then CEO in favour of Trafigura on 28 July 2021 (“ Guarantee ”), on 24 February 2024 Trafigura filed a request for arbitration against ZCCM-IH (as respondent) brought under the London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020. These arbitration proceedings are strictly confidential as between the parties.

The arbitration proceedings follow a demand for payment made by Trafigura on 21 November 2023 pursuant to the Guarantee. The Guarantee was signed as security for a ZMW1,663 million (US$100 million) prepayment agreement between Trafigura and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, in which ZCCM-IH is a shareholder.

ZCCM-IH is contesting the claims robustly.

The matter is yet to be determined and may be of a price sensitive nature. Shareholders will be updated as the case progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company until further information is published. They should obtain independent professional advice if they have any queries or concerns about any of the contents or subject matter of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 31 March 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
ISSUED: 31 March 2025

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5ubacibYWuYnWttZ5plbZKZnJySlmXHmWHKk2lql56Wa5tnyZphmpvIZnJhnGdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/90728-zccm-ih-cautionary-announcement-arbitration-proceedings-31.03.2025-002.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
1,1500 EUR Euronext Paris -5,74%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Un logo de Renault est visible à l'extérieur d'un concessionnaire automobile Renault à Arnhem
    Renault et Nissan assouplissent encore leur alliance, pourront descendre à 10% au capital
    information fournie par Reuters 31.03.2025 15:40 

    par Gilles Guillaume PARIS (Reuters) -Deux ans après avoir assoupli leur alliance fondée deux décennies auparavant, Renault et Nissan ont annoncé lundi un nouvel assouplissement pour aider notamment au redressement du constructeur automobile japonais, chaque partenaire ... Lire la suite

  • moteur Leap Safran (Crédit: Adrien Daste / Safran)
    Safran : UBS reste à Neutre et rehausse l'objectif de cours
    information fournie par AOF 31.03.2025 14:58 

    (AOF) - UBS maintient sa recommandation à Neutre sur Safran mais a augmenté son objectif de cours de 235 à 265 euros. " Nous pensons que le groupe est susceptible de bénéficier du supercycle de la défense avec environ 20% de ses ventes liées à la défense. Nous ... Lire la suite

  • ( AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI )
    Renault et Nissan remanient leur alliance, notamment sur leurs participations croisées
    information fournie par Boursorama avec AFP 31.03.2025 14:57 

    Les constructeurs automobiles Renault et Nissan ont annoncé lundi être tombés d'accord pour remanier leur accord de février 2023 revoyant leur alliance avec à la clef la possibilité pour les deux entreprises de descendre à 10% de participations croisées, au lieu ... Lire la suite

  • Le Cybertruck de Tesla. (Crédit: / Tesla)
    La contestation contre Tesla prend de l'ampleur
    information fournie par AOF 31.03.2025 14:54 

    (AOF) - Tesla est attendue une nouvelle fois en nette baisse en pré-marché à Wall Street après une journée mondiale de manifestations contre la marque organisée samedi aux Etats-Unis et dans le monde à l'appel notamment de l'ONG écologiste "Planet Over Profit". ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank