ZCCM : INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH CAPITAL MARKETS AND INVESTOR DAY - 19 JUNE 2026 PARIS FRANCE-PRESS-17.04.26

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH CAPITAL MARKETS AND INVESTOR DAY- PARIS, FRANCE

The Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders, institutional investors, and financial analysts to the ZCCM-IH Capital Markets and Investor Day , scheduled to take place in Paris, France , on Friday, 19 June 2026 .

Event Purpose

This interactive event is a component of ZCCM-IH's overall investment communications program and forms part of ZCCM-IH's structured capital markets optimisation programme. As such, this event serves as a platform to:

Provide an update on the Company's strategic direction and operational performance.

Discuss the progress of key mining and energy assets and new investment opportunities.

Outline the Company's Listing optimisation programme and its intended outcomes.

For shareholders and interested parties to engage directly with the Board and Executive Management

In attendance will be the ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson and the Chief Executive Officer accompanied by some members of the Senior Management team, and the Non-Executive Director and representative of the minority shareholders on the Board of ZCCM-IH, Mr. Philippe Taussac.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 19 June 2026

Friday, 19 June 2026 Time: 10:00 – 12:00 CET

10:00 – 12:00 CET Venue: Carré Edouard VII, amphitheater, 13 bis rue Coquatrix, 75009, Paris, France

Carré Edouard VII, amphitheater, 13 bis rue Coquatrix, 75009, Paris, France Format: In-person and Virtual (Live Stream)

Registration

Shareholders and interested parties are required to register their interest to attend by Friday, 12 June 2026 through the following link: https://www.zccm-ih.com.zm/capital-markets-and-investor-day-france/

For more information contact the Investor Relations team at corporateaffairs@zccm-ih.com.zm

Important Note

All costs associated with travel and accommodation for the physical event in Paris shall be borne by the individual participants. For those unable to attend in person, a digital link will be provided to all registered attendees to join the sessions virtually.

The Company looks forward to welcoming its valued shareholders to this significant engagement.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Monday, 20 April 2026

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Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 20 April 2026