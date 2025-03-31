WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 24 au 28 mars 2025

Programme de rachat d'actions
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone
Nature des titres : Actions
Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres
du 24 au 28 mars 2025
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions (€)
|Marché
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|28/03/2025
|FR0004036036
|3 390
|48,7032
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant
|Nom du PSI
|Code Identifiant PSI
|Jour/heure de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Prix unitaire (unité)
|Devise
|Quantité achetée
|Code identifiant marché
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|Objectif du rachat
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:21:24
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:21:24
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:21:24
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|94
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|92
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|104
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|177
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|33
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:05
|FR0004036036
|48,80
|EURO
|58
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|2
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|31
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:06
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:07
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 12:53:07
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 14:46:15
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 14:56:08
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 14:56:08
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 14:56:08
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|56
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 14:56:08
|FR0004036036
|48,75
|EURO
|80
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|7
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|59
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|59
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|18
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|37
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|96
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|18
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:31
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:32
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|29
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:32
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|85
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:08:41
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:31:39
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|98
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:32:00
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|77
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:32:00
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|37
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:32:45
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:34:09
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|25
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:34:09
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:34:09
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|69
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:35:02
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:35:02
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:35:02
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|62
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|28/03/2025 à 15:36:56
|FR0004036036
|48,60
|EURO
|82
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/90738-operations-dans-le-cadre-du-programme-de-rachat-d_actions-24-28-mars-2025.pdf
