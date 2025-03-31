 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
APR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 810,50
-1,50%
APR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 810,50
-1,50%
WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 24 au 28 mars 2025
31/03/2025 à 18:00

Programme de rachat d'actions

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone

Nature des titres : Actions

Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres

du 24 au 28 mars 2025

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions (€) Marché
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 28/03/2025 FR0004036036 3 390 48,7032 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant Nom du PSI Code Identifiant PSI Jour/heure de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Prix unitaire (unité) Devise Quantité achetée Code identifiant marché Numéro de référence de la transaction Objectif du rachat
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:21:24 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:21:24 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:21:24 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 94 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 92 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 104 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 177 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 33 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 16 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 16 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:05 FR0004036036 48,80 EURO 58 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 2 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:06 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 8 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:07 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 12:53:07 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 14:46:15 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 14:56:08 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 14:56:08 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 14:56:08 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 56 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 14:56:08 FR0004036036 48,75 EURO 80 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 7 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 59 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 59 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 18 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 37 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 114 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 96 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 18 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:31 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:32 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 29 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:32 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 85 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:08:41 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 16 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:31:39 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 98 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:32:00 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 77 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:32:00 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 37 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:32:45 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:34:09 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 25 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:34:09 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 114 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:34:09 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 69 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:35:02 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 10 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:35:02 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 27 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:35:02 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 62 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 28/03/2025 à 15:36:56 FR0004036036 48,60 EURO 82 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mm5saJVpaJeZxm5qlZZlbJdqaJeTxmGbZmPLyZVxaJiZbZ5kxmpka8eaZnJhnGhu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/90738-operations-dans-le-cadre-du-programme-de-rachat-d_actions-24-28-mars-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Dividendes

Valeurs associées

WAVESTONE
48,5000 EUR Euronext Paris +0,62%
© Actusnews.

