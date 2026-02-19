Vusion - Invitation Webcast & Conference Call - Résultats annuels 2025

Mr Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and
Mr Thierry LEMAITRE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Corporate,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our 2025 full year results webcast and conference call on:
Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 6:00 pm (CET – Paris time)
The Q&A session will be accessible via webcast (written questions) or conference call (oral questions).
Dial-in telephone access
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please register at the following link to receive your personal credential (dial-in numbers, conference ID and User ID):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIee6652eb4a2d42179377baff9163b305
Live Webcast
If you wish to join the conference by webcast please click on the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3zsxfffz
A press release will be published at 5:40pm on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. All these documents as well as a replay will be available on https://investor.vusion.com/
