 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Vusion - Invitation Webcast & Conference Call - Résultats annuels 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 19/02/2026 à 12:00

Mr Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and

Mr Thierry LEMAITRE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Corporate,


have the pleasure of inviting you to our 2025 full year results webcast and conference call on:

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 6:00 pm (CET – Paris time)


The Q&A session will be accessible via webcast (written questions) or conference call (oral questions).


Dial-in telephone access

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please register at the following link to receive your personal credential (dial-in numbers, conference ID and User ID):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIee6652eb4a2d42179377baff9163b305


Live Webcast

If you wish to join the conference by webcast please click on the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3zsxfffz


A press release will be published at 5:40pm on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. All these documents as well as a replay will be available on https://investor.vusion.com/

Valeurs associées

VUSION
118,2000 EUR Euronext Paris +2,52%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank