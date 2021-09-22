 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene’s two innovative platforms progressing well - Financial visibility extended until end 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP22/09/2021 à 17:45

2021 Half-year results and business update

­- TG4050 (myvac® platform) – First data expected from two Phase I trials in the second half of November 2021
­- TG4001 – First patients enrolled in a randomized Phase II clinical trial – Interim results expected around the end of 2022
­- TG6002 – Initial Phase I data provide clinical proof of concept for the intravenous administration of Transgene’s patented oncolytic virus (Invir.IO™ platform)
­- BT-001 (lead Invir.IO™ candidate) – First patients enrolled in Phase I/IIa trial and US IND clearance received – First data expected in H1 2022
­- €48.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, following a successful €34.1 million private placement – Financial visibility extended to the end of 2023

Conference call scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.

.../...

