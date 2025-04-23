Transgene to Provide Updated Phase I Data in a Rapid Oral Presentation on Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine TG4050 at ASCO 2025

Strasbourg, France, April 23, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will be delivering a rapid oral presentation of randomized Phase I trial data of individualized neoantigen therapeutic cancer vaccine TG4050 in head and neck cancer at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

A rapid oral presentation is part of a formal session, with a six-minute oral presentation format. It aims at sharing clinical data that stood out among many submissions.



The company will also present a poster on randomized Phase II data of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in the cervical cancer subgroup.



The 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), annual meeting will take place in Chicago from May 30 to June 3, 2025.



.../...