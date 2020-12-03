Strasbourg, France, December 3, 2020, 06:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, will present the Phase 1b/2 trial results of TG4001, a HPV16 targeted therapeutic vaccine, in combination with avelumab (BAVENCIO®), a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic malignancies at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, December 9-12, 2020.



These data will be presented by the principal investigator, Professor Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., PhD, Head of the Department of Drug Development and Innovation (D3i) at the Institut Curie (Paris) in an oral presentation on December 12, 2020 at 12:40 pm CET.



.../...