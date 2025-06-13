 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
CAC 40
7 674,10
-1,17%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Investir à 0€ de frais de courtage sur plus de 45 000 produits
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 674,10
-1,17%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Meetings with Biotech Industry Leaders
information fournie par Boursorama CP 13/06/2025 à 08:30

Strasbourg (France), June 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors, scientists and leaders of the biotechnology ecosystem during the upcoming editions of:
- BIO International Convention 2025, on June 16, in Boston, US;
- Portzamparc – 2025 Mid&Small Caps Conference (hosted by BNP Paribas Group), on June 18, in Paris, France;
- International Neoantigen Summit, on June 24, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands;
- International Academy of Oral Oncology 2025 (IAOO), on July 18, in Liverpool, UK.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,9720 EUR Euronext Paris +1,25%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • ( AFP / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV )
    Meta: investissement "significatif" dans Scale AI, valorisé 29 milliards de dollars
    information fournie par Boursorama avec AFP 13.06.2025 09:09 

    Meta va effectuer un investissement "significatif" au capital de la start-up d'intelligence artificielle Scale AI, opération qui la valorise 29 milliards de dollars, a-t-elle annoncé jeudi dans un communiqué, signe du coup d'accélérateur de la maison mère de Facebook ... Lire la suite

  • Vue générale de la bourse allemande (Deutsche Boerse) à Francfort
    L'Europe vue en nette baisse, la situation au Moyen-Orient inquiète (actualisé)
    information fournie par Reuters 13.06.2025 08:51 

    par Diana Mandia Les principales Bourses européennes sont attendues en nette baisse vendredi à l'ouverture après des frappes israéliennes dans la nuit sur les installations nucléaires iraniennes, ce qui fait flamber les prix du pétrole et provoque la ruée des investisseurs ... Lire la suite

  • bourse : courbes analyses technique (Crédit: / Adobe Stock)
    Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
    information fournie par Reuters 13.06.2025 08:19 

    * SECTEUR DE LA DÉFENSE - Les grandes entreprises de défense européennes, telles que le britannique BAE SYSTEMS BAES.L , le français DASSAULT AVIATION AM.PA ou le suédois SAAB AB SAABb.ST seront particulièrement surveillées vendredi en raison de l'escalade des ... Lire la suite

  • Bourse observation (Crédits: Adobe Stock - LUMINA IMAGES)
    Comment utiliser l’analyse fondamentale pour investir en Bourse ?
    information fournie par Café de la Bourse 13.06.2025 07:40 

    Décider dans quelle action investir peut parfois sembler complexe, que vous soyez un investisseur débutant ou plus averti. Pour vous aider, il existe différents types d'analyse des marchés, dont l'analyse fondamentale. Elle vous aide à évaluer la santé financière ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank