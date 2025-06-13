Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Meetings with Biotech Industry Leaders

Strasbourg (France), June 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors, scientists and leaders of the biotechnology ecosystem during the upcoming editions of:

- BIO International Convention 2025, on June 16, in Boston, US;

- Portzamparc – 2025 Mid&Small Caps Conference (hosted by BNP Paribas Group), on June 18, in Paris, France;

- International Neoantigen Summit, on June 24, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands;

- International Academy of Oral Oncology 2025 (IAOO), on July 18, in Liverpool, UK.



.../...