 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings
information fournie par Boursorama CP 17/12/2025 à 17:45

Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings


Strasbourg (France), December 17, 2025, 17:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:

- LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (by LifeSci Partners), on January 12 and 13, 2026, in San Francisco (United States) in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference;
- Biomed Forum (by Allinvest Securities), on January 29, 2026, in Paris (France).

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,9440 EUR Euronext Paris -1,26%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank