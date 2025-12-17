Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings





Strasbourg (France), December 17, 2025, 17:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:



- LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (by LifeSci Partners), on January 12 and 13, 2026, in San Francisco (United States) in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference;

- Biomed Forum (by Allinvest Securities), on January 29, 2026, in Paris (France).