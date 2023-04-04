Transgene to Host KOL Webinar on TG4050: an Individualized Cancer Vaccine for the Treatment of HPV-Negative Head & Neck Cancers

Webinar to be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CET



Strasbourg, April 4, 2023 - 05:45 pm CET - TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CET.



The KOL webinar will provide insights on TG4050 from expert medical oncologist Professor Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Liverpool, La Jolla Institute for Immunology) who will also discuss the unmet medical need and outlook on treatment landscape for patients suffering from head and neck cancers. Prof. Ottensmeier’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

In addition, Transgene’s management team will provide a company update, highlighting new Phase I data presented at AACR on April 18, 2023, confirming the high immunogenicity and promising efficacy profile of TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine developed by Transgene in collaboration with NEC Corporation.



.../...