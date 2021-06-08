Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that the Japan Patent Office has officially allowed the patent of Transgene's oncolytic virus (OV) backbone VVcopTK-RR- that encodes one or more immune checkpoint inhibitor(s) (ICIs). This authorization in Japan follows similar patent grants obtained in several key other geographies including the US and Europe, providing broad protection of this technology in the key pharmaceutical markets globally. These patents protect Transgene's VVcopTK-RR- backbone encoding one or several ICIs until 2035.



VVcopTK-RR- is a large capacity Vaccinia virus Copenhagen strain genetically modified with the double deletion TK-RR- which restricts the viral replication to tumor cells only. This proprietary backbone is the basis of Transgene's Invir.IO(TM) platform. Candidates based on this viral design aim to stimulate an immune response locally in the tumor and to optimize the safety profile of the virus.



