Transgene Shares (Euronext Paris: TNG) Eligible for Inclusion in PEA-PME Accounts
Strasbourg (France), February 6, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

Strasbourg (France), February 6, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET—Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, confirms that, in accordance with the provisions of the Attractiveness Act (“Loi d’Attractivité” – French Law No. 2024-537 of June 13, 2024), its shares are eligible for inclusion in the PEA-PME investment scheme*. As a result, Transgene (TNG) shares can be included or retained within this savings plan, which is designed to support the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (“Petite et Moyenne Entreprise”, PME) and intermediate-sized enterprises (“Entreprise de Taille Intermédiaire”, ETI), while benefiting from the same tax advantages as traditional “Plan d’Epargne en Actions” investment scheme (PEA).

Tax advantages offered by PEA-PME and PEA are only available to French residents.

.../...

TRANSGENE
0,69 EUR Euronext Paris +0,15%

