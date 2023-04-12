Transgene’s Board of Directors Proposes the Appointment of Carol Stuckley, MBA, as New Independent Director

Strasbourg, France, April 12, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that the Board of Directors has proposed Ms. Carol Stuckley, MBA, as an independent Director of the Company. This appointment reflects the continued evolution of Transgene’s corporate governance, which takes into account director independence, gender diversity and relevant international business experience.



Ms. Carol Stuckley brings more than 35 years of experience as a strategic and international financial executive, with proven success leading finance teams and creating shareholder value for healthcare companies.



She currently serves as a Board Director and Chairperson of the audit committee of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc and previously served on the board of directors of Ipsen (where she chaired the audit committee) and Epizyme, Inc.



.../...