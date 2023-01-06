Transgene Receives Approval to Start a Phase I Trial of TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Given by Intravenous Administration

TG6050 is a proprietary oncolytic virus derived from Transgene’s Invir.IO™ platform encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) and an anti-CTLA4 antibody.



The Phase I trial, named Delivir, will evaluate the intravenous (IV) administration of this novel multi-armed immunotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.



Strasbourg, France, January 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has received clinical trial application (CTA) approval from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial of TG6050, a novel oncolytic virus (OV) that will be administered intravenously in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



