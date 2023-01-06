 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
6 772.66
+0.17%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
CAC 40
6 772.66
+0.17%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene Receives Approval to Start a Phase I Trial of TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Given by Intravenous Administration

Transgene Receives Approval to Start a Phase I Trial of TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Given by Intravenous Administration
information fournie par Boursorama CP06/01/2023 à 07:30

TG6050 is a proprietary oncolytic virus derived from Transgene’s Invir.IO™ platform encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) and an anti-CTLA4 antibody.

The Phase I trial, named Delivir, will evaluate the intravenous (IV) administration of this novel multi-armed immunotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Strasbourg, France, January 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has received clinical trial application (CTA) approval from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial of TG6050, a novel oncolytic virus (OV) that will be administered intravenously in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

.../...

Coronavirus : impact en Bourse

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +5.82%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque