TRANSGENE: R&D Day: Presentations to Highlight Transgene’s Competitive Positioning, Capabilities to Engineer Novel Immunotherapies for Patients with Cancer, and Update on Initial Clinical Data

Meeting to highlight Company’s innovative portfolio, supported by updated clinical data, demonstrating the potential of therapeutic vaccine and oncolytic virus candidates to improve cancer patient outcomes



The event, which features presentations by leading clinicians and scientists from around the world, as well as key members of the Transgene management team, provides insights on:

- TG4001, with updated data from the previous trial (Phase Ib/II) evaluating the combination of TG4001 and avelumab in HPV16-positive cancers;

- TG4050, with updated follow up data from the two Phase I trials in ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer;

- The progress of the Invir.IO™ platform, with a focus on a novel oncolytic virus vectorizing human IL-12 that has been designed to be administered intravenously.



.../...