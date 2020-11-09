Transgene presents e-poster outlining detailed results from the Phase 1b/2 trial of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in advanced HPV-positive cancers at SITC 2020
- Combination of TG4001 and avelumab demonstrated a clinically relevant anti-tumor activity with an overall response rate (ORR) of 23.5%
- Presence of liver metastases had a notable impact on outcomes: in patients without liver metastases, an ORR of 34.8% and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.6 months were achieved
- Treatment associated with changes in the tumor microenvironment characterized by a significant and sustainable immune response and activity against the tumor
Conference call to take place on November 12, at 6:00 p.m. CET (in English).
