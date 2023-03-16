 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • Transgene: Positive data on key clinical candidates delivered in 2022 – Promising outlook for 2023 as industry interest in therapeutic cancer vaccines and oncolytic viruses gains significant momentum

Transgene: Positive data on key clinical candidates delivered in 2022 – Promising outlook for 2023 as industry interest in therapeutic cancer vaccines and oncolytic viruses gains significant momentum
information fournie par Boursorama CP16/03/2023 à 17:45

2022 Full-year results and business update

- TG4050: New Phase I data confirm the strong clinical and commercial potential of this highly innovative personalized immunotherapy. Preparing for a Phase II trial in head and neck cancer, which purpose is to provide data for a potential registration.
- TG4001: Positive interim analysis supports continuation of the ongoing randomized Phase II clinical trial. Final results to be reported in 2024. Transgene is preparing for a registration targeting study.
- Oncolytic viruses: New clinical data confirm the potential for Invir.IO® oncolytic viruses to be given via intravenous administration. Launch of the new multi-armed TG6050 aimed at a major solid tumor indication.
- €26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 – Financial visibility until early 2024.

Conference call in English scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (details at the end of the release)


.../...

