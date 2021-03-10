Transgene expands Phase II clinical trial of therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital cancers



- Enrollment of the first patient is expected in Q2 2021

- Trial will focus on patients without liver metastases, based on encouraging data in Phase Ib/II study

- Trial targets indications where clinical outcomes can be improved versus standard therapeutic options and immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs")

- Continued clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to conduct the expanded Phase II study



