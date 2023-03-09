Transgene Appoints John C. Bell and Pedro Romero as Key Scientific Advisors
Strasbourg, France, March 9, 2023, 5:45 pm CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces the appointment of Dr. John C. Bell and Dr. Pedro Romero as key scientific advisors.
“John and Pedro are world leaders in cancer immunotherapy, and will bring considerable expertise to Transgene,” said Hedi Ben Brahim, Transgene’s CEO. “We’re privileged to have them on board and look forward to working with them as we take the next important steps in the clinical development of our oncolytic virus and therapeutic cancer vaccine candidates.”
