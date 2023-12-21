Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, December 21, 2023 - 05:45 pm CET







TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in several investor events in the upcoming investor events, as set out below.



Transgene will meet institutional investors at the 13th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event in San Francisco from January 8 to 10, 2024, in conjunction with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.



The Company will also attend:

• 27th ODDO BHF Forum (virtual): January 15-16, 2024;

• Invest Securities Biomed Forum (Paris): January 30, 2024.



.../...