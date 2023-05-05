 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 374.59
+0.46%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
CAC 40
7 374.59
+0.46%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene Announces New Leadership Structure to Accelerate the Development of its Innovative Immunotherapy Portfolio

Transgene Announces New Leadership Structure to Accelerate the Development of its Innovative Immunotherapy Portfolio
information fournie par Boursorama CP05/05/2023 à 07:30

Current Chairman, Dr Alessandro Riva, MD, to become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – Hedi Ben Brahim to retire as CEO.

Decision made by AstraZeneca to terminate the oncolytic virus R&D collaboration.

Transgene remains focused on its strategic priorities.

Conference call to be held today at 4:00 p.m. CEST – 10:00 a.m. EST (details below)


Strasbourg, France, May 5, 2023, 07:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced that the Board has appointed Dr Alessandro Riva, MD, as the Company’s new Chairman and CEO to accelerate the development of its innovative immunotherapy portfolio. Alessandro Riva, who has been the Chairman of Transgene’s Board of Directors since May 2022, will replace Hedi Ben Brahim, effective June 1, 2023.

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris -4.97%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque