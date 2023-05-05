Transgene Announces New Leadership Structure to Accelerate the Development of its Innovative Immunotherapy Portfolio

Current Chairman, Dr Alessandro Riva, MD, to become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – Hedi Ben Brahim to retire as CEO.



Decision made by AstraZeneca to terminate the oncolytic virus R&D collaboration.



Transgene remains focused on its strategic priorities.



Conference call to be held today at 4:00 p.m. CEST – 10:00 a.m. EST (details below)





Strasbourg, France, May 5, 2023, 07:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced that the Board has appointed Dr Alessandro Riva, MD, as the Company’s new Chairman and CEO to accelerate the development of its innovative immunotherapy portfolio. Alessandro Riva, who has been the Chairman of Transgene’s Board of Directors since May 2022, will replace Hedi Ben Brahim, effective June 1, 2023.