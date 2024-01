Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2024

Strasbourg (France), January 22, 2024 - 08:00 am CET



TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2024.



March 27, 2024: 2023 Fiscal Year Results



May 14, 2024: First Quarter 2024 Financial Results



May 15, 2024: Annual Shareholders' Meeting



September 24, 2024: First Half 2024 Financial Results



November 07, 2024: Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Contacts



Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

VP, Corporate Communications & IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr



Media: MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi/ Frazer Hall

+44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com