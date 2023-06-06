Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing it Induces Specific Immune Responses against Head and Neck Carcinoma at ASCO 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP06/06/2023 à 07:30
New immunological data assessed by tetramer staining confirms the induction of T cell responses in treated patients
All trial patients treated with TG4050 monotherapy continue to remain in remission to date
Transgene and NEC are preparing a Phase II trial to further demonstrate the potential of TG4050 as an adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer
Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET/3:30 p.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, announced that new data have been presented on TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.
.../...
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+21.98%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer