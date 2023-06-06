Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing it Induces Specific Immune Responses against Head and Neck Carcinoma at ASCO 2023

New immunological data assessed by tetramer staining confirms the induction of T cell responses in treated patients



All trial patients treated with TG4050 monotherapy continue to remain in remission to date



Transgene and NEC are preparing a Phase II trial to further demonstrate the potential of TG4050 as an adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer



Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET/3:30 p.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, announced that new data have been presented on TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.



.../...