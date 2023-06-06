 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
JUN 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 192.50
-0.15%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
JUN 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 192.50
-0.15%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing it Induces Specific Immune Responses against Head and Neck Carcinoma at ASCO 2023

Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing it Induces Specific Immune Responses against Head and Neck Carcinoma at ASCO 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP06/06/2023 à 07:30

New immunological data assessed by tetramer staining confirms the induction of T cell responses in treated patients

All trial patients treated with TG4050 monotherapy continue to remain in remission to date

Transgene and NEC are preparing a Phase II trial to further demonstrate the potential of TG4050 as an adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer

Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET/3:30 p.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, announced that new data have been presented on TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +21.98%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque