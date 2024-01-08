 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
JAN 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 460.00
+0.38%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
JAN 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 460.00
+0.38%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene and NEC Extend their Collaboration to Continue Joint Clinical Development of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine TG4050
information fournie par Boursorama CP08/01/2024 à 17:45

Transgene and NEC plan to start an extension of the randomized Phase I trial into a randomized Phase I/II study in 2024
to further demonstrate the potential of TG4050
as an adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers

Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET/January 9,, 2024, 09:00 a.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, have announced the signing of a further development collaboration agreement to continue the clinical evaluation of the individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris 0.00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank