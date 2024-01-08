Transgene and NEC plan to start an extension of the randomized Phase I trial into a randomized Phase I/II study in 2024
to further demonstrate the potential of TG4050
as an adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers
Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET/January 9,, 2024, 09:00 a.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, have announced the signing of a further development collaboration agreement to continue the clinical evaluation of the individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050.
.../...
Transgene and NEC Extend their Collaboration to Continue Joint Clinical Development of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine TG4050
information fournie par Boursorama CP08/01/2024 à 17:45
Transgene and NEC plan to start an extension of the randomized Phase I trial into a randomized Phase I/II study in 2024
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer