Suez s'attend à un impact de €30-40 mlns du coronavirus en 2020

26 février (Reuters) - Suez SA SEVI.PA : * SUEZ VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DU CA +2-+3%, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE L'EBIT DE +5 À 6%, HORS IMPACT DE COVID-19 EN CHINE ESTIMÉ ENTRE 30M€ ET 40M€, BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,65€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 300M€ * SUEZ- CA DE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €18.015 MLNS, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE 3,6%, EBITDA 3.220 MLNS (+3,9% EN ORGANIQUE), EBIT 1.408 MLNS (+4,3% EN ORGANIQUE), RÉSULTAT NET PDG DE 352 MLNS (+5,0% EN PUBLIÉ) * SUEZ - OBJECTIFS 2021 CONFIRMÉS : BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,80€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 500M * SUEZ- CA DE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €18.015 MLNS, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE 3,6%, EBITDA 3.220 MLNS (+3,9% EN ORGANIQUE), EBIT 1.408 MLNS (+4,3% EN ORGANIQUE), RÉSULTAT NET PDG DE 352 MLNS (+5,0% EN PUBLIÉ) * SUEZ - OBJECTIFS 2021 CONFIRMÉS : BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,80€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 500M * SUEZ VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DU CA +2-+3%, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE L'EBIT DE +5 À 6%, HORS IMPACT DE COVID-19 EN CHINE ESTIMÉ ENTRE 30M€ ET 40M€, BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,65€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 300M€ Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SEVI.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées SUEZ Euronext Paris 0.00%