Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Suez s'attend à un impact de €30-40 mlns du coronavirus en 2020
Reuters•26/02/2020 à 07:35
26 février (Reuters) - Suez SA SEVI.PA : * SUEZ VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DU CA +2-+3%, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE L'EBIT DE +5 À 6%, HORS IMPACT DE COVID-19 EN CHINE ESTIMÉ ENTRE 30M€ ET 40M€, BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,65€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 300M€ * SUEZ- CA DE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €18.015 MLNS, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE 3,6%, EBITDA 3.220 MLNS (+3,9% EN ORGANIQUE), EBIT 1.408 MLNS (+4,3% EN ORGANIQUE), RÉSULTAT NET PDG DE 352 MLNS (+5,0% EN PUBLIÉ) * SUEZ - OBJECTIFS 2021 CONFIRMÉS : BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,80€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 500M * SUEZ- CA DE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €18.015 MLNS, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE 3,6%, EBITDA 3.220 MLNS (+3,9% EN ORGANIQUE), EBIT 1.408 MLNS (+4,3% EN ORGANIQUE), RÉSULTAT NET PDG DE 352 MLNS (+5,0% EN PUBLIÉ) * SUEZ - OBJECTIFS 2021 CONFIRMÉS : BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,80€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 500M * SUEZ VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DU CA +2-+3%, CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE L'EBIT DE +5 À 6%, HORS IMPACT DE COVID-19 EN CHINE ESTIMÉ ENTRE 30M€ ET 40M€, BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,65€, FREE CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 300M€ Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SEVI.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
|5679.68
|0.00%
|1.08705
|-0.10%
|8.44
|0.00%
|1.61
|0.00%
|17.685
|0.00%
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer