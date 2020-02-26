MAR 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
Suez s'attend à un impact de €30-40 mlns du coronavirus en 2020
Reuters26/02/2020 à 07:35

    26 février (Reuters) - Suez SA  SEVI.PA :
    * SUEZ VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DU CA +2-+3%,
CROISSANCE
ORGANIQUE DE L'EBIT DE +5 À 6%, HORS IMPACT DE COVID-19 EN CHINE
ESTIMÉ ENTRE 30M€ ET 40M€, BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,65€, FREE CASH
FLOW RÉCURRENT  DE 300M€
    * SUEZ- CA DE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €18.015 MLNS,
CROISSANCE
ORGANIQUE 3,6%, EBITDA 3.220 MLNS (+3,9% EN ORGANIQUE), EBIT
1.408 MLNS (+4,3% EN ORGANIQUE), RÉSULTAT NET PDG DE 352 MLNS
(+5,0% EN PUBLIÉ)
    * SUEZ - OBJECTIFS 2021 CONFIRMÉS : BPA RÉCURRENT DE 0,80€,
FREE
CASH FLOW RÉCURRENT DE 500M
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  SEVI.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées

SUEZ
Euronext Paris 0.00%
