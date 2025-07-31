STIF : STIF announces the sale by two historical shareholders of 95,000 shares i.e., 1.85% of Company's share capital

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 31 July 2025 - 5:45 p.m. – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI) the explosion protection specialist, announces that it has been informed by two historical shareholders Manuel Burgos and Valérie Burgos, of the completion of the sale of 95,000 shares of STIF representing 1.85% of the share capital, by way of a disposal of shares in off-market block (the "Transaction " ), including:

70,000 shares for Manuel Burgos ;

25,000 shares for Valérie Burgos.

After the Transaction, the Burgos Family Group, composed of JB Participations (a company controlled by José Burgos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STIF), Manuel Burgos, Valérie Burgos and other members of the Burgos Family, collectively holds 2,871,089 STIF shares, representing c.55.9% of the share capital and 71.7% [1] of the voting rights of STIF.

Following the sales of these 95,000 shares, the free float is therefore increased to around 43.1% of the share

capital.

Declaration pursuant to Article L 233-8 of the Commercial Code

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the company's share capital as of July 31, 2025

Date Number of outstanding shares [2] Theoretical number of voting rights [3] Actual (net) number of voting rights [4] 31 July 2025 5,135,455 8,005,757 8,004,173

------------------------------

Upcoming event:

Publication of half-yearly results 2025: October 1, 2025 (after market close)

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts, and compression fittings, the family-owned group has diversified over the past decade by expanding into passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks and protection against explosion risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS). With a headcount close to 350, internationally recognized product ranges, and four factories in France, Asia, and the US, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety in Europe and internationally.

[1] Taking into account 1,584 shares held as part of a liquidity contract.

[2] Each with a nominal value of 0.42 euros

[3] The theoretical number of voting rights is calculated taking into account all shares carrying voting rights, including shares deprived of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation).

[4] The voting right exercisable is provided for information purposes, without regard to non-voting shares (treasury shares).