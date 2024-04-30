SOGECLAIR: CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2024

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2024, ending on March 31st 2024.

* At constant exchange rate: The change variations over the period represent €-0.2M against € 0.4M in 2023.



Turnover for Q1 2024 is up by 7.5% and 8% at constant exchange rate, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of growth. Commercial aviation (37.5% of turnover) confirmed its growth with a rebound to +16.5%, defense (4.6% of turnover) grew strongly by 48.3%. Business aviation (40.8% of turnover) and automotive (7.6% of turnover) grew by 7.9% and 7.2% respectively. Rail (5.6% of turnover) and space (2.2% of turnover) are in decline.



As part of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, we now present our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.