CAC 40
7 939,48
-1,14%
CAC 40
7 939,48
-1,14%
SOGECLAIR confirms its eligibility to the PEA-PME share saving scheme, and indicates its dividend payment date
26/03/2025

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €2 billion.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.


The dividend of €0.96 gross per share, announced on March 12th, 2025 (press release on the 2024 Annual Results), will be submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on May 15th, 2025, it would be paid on May 21st, 2025. The detachment of the coupon would take place on May 19th, 2025.

SOGECLAIR
25,0000 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

