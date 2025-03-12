SOGECLAIR: Annual results for 2024

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2024

Consolidated turnover: €157,0M, +6,1% (at constant exchange rate: +5,9%)

EBITDA(1)= €16,6M, -0,6%

Net Result= €6,1M, +29,8%



Dividend = €0,96 per share, +2,1%



Blagnac, France, March 12th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.





SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility publishes its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.





The Board of Directors, which met on March 10th, 2025, has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.

With EBITDA at 10.5% of turnover, stable at €16.6M, operating income at 4.5% of turnover, up slightly at €7.1M, and net income at 3.9% of turnover, up at €6.1M, all the intermediate operating totals are in line with the execution of the SOGECLAIR 2030 plan.