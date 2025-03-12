 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
MAR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 984,50
+0,44%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
MAR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 984,50
+0,44%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

SOGECLAIR: Annual results for 2024
information fournie par Boursorama CP 12/03/2025 à 17:45

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2024
Consolidated turnover: €157,0M, +6,1% (at constant exchange rate: +5,9%)
EBITDA(1)= €16,6M, -0,6%
Net Result= €6,1M, +29,8%

Dividend = €0,96 per share, +2,1%

Blagnac, France, March 12th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.


SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility publishes its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.


The Board of Directors, which met on March 10th, 2025, has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.
With EBITDA at 10.5% of turnover, stable at €16.6M, operating income at 4.5% of turnover, up slightly at €7.1M, and net income at 3.9% of turnover, up at €6.1M, all the intermediate operating totals are in line with the execution of the SOGECLAIR 2030 plan.

Valeurs associées

SOGECLAIR
23,000 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank