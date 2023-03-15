 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAR 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 898.00
-3.44%
SOGECLAIR: annual results for 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP15/03/2023 à 17:45

Consolidated turnover: €134.9M, +11.5% (Like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis: +8.1%)
EBITDA(1) = €12.6M, +20.1%
Equity = €60.7M
Dividend = 0.90 € per share

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors met on March 09, 2023 has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.
As announced and despite a negative base effect in the 4th quarter, activity grew by 11.5%, EBITDA increased significantly by +20.1%. The net result was penalized by the financial result which represents a difference of €1.45M compared to 2021 (exchange rate).

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR:
 The deployment of the "ONE SOGECLAIR" organization in 3 Business Units: Engineering, Solutions and Conseil (newly created activity),
 The strong recovery of commercial aviation and the good performance of business aviation,
 The refund of more than 3/4 of the State guaranteed loans taken out in 2020 following the health crisis.

Valeurs associées

SOGECLAIR
Euronext Paris -0.77%

