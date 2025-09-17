Safran SA SAF.PA :
* SAFRAN SIGNE UN PARTENARIAT DE LONG TERME AVEC SINGAPORE AIRLINES POUR LA MAINTENANCE DES COMPOSANTS DE SES AIRBUS A380
* SAFRAN UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE D’UNE DURÉE INITIALE DE SEPT ANS, ASSORTI D’UNE OPTION DE PROLONGATION DE CINQ ANS
Texte original tinyurl.com/243curvc Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SAF.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
