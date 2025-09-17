 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Safran signe un partenariat de long terme avec Singapore Airlines
information fournie par Reuters 17/09/2025 à 11:31

Safran SA SAF.PA :

* SAFRAN SIGNE UN PARTENARIAT DE LONG TERME AVEC SINGAPORE AIRLINES POUR LA MAINTENANCE DES COMPOSANTS DE SES AIRBUS A380

* SAFRAN UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE D’UNE DURÉE INITIALE DE SEPT ANS, ASSORTI D’UNE OPTION DE PROLONGATION DE CINQ ANS

Texte original tinyurl.com/243curvc Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SAF.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

