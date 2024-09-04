RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2024

Turnover = €79.1M (+9%)

EBITDA = €4.1M (-7.0%)

Equities = €57.8M in H1 2024 vs €56.8M in H1 2023 (+1.7%)





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its results for the 1st half ended June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors, meeting on September 02nd 2024, approved the 1st semester accounts for 2024 closed on 30 June 2024. The limited review procedures on the half-year accounts have been accomplished.



Investment in the transformation plan (processes, digital tools, HR, etc.) was stepped up in H1 2024.

Note the rebalancing of structural costs, which weigh on BUs and geographical zones, in favor of the parent company.